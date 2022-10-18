SKYKOMISH — Helicopters spent most of Monday dropping water on the Bolt Creek Fire as the fire remains active along US Highway 2.
The Bolt Creek Fire, started Sept. 10, has now burned more than 14,600 acres and is 41 percent contained, according to incident command. About 275 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Fire crews on Monday worked the eastern perimeter of the fire. Incident command says containment lines are holding as warm and dry conditions are expected through Thursday. The remaining Level 1 evacuation for Baring and Index were lifted on Monday.
The fire continues to produce smoke as it burns to the north in the Wild Sky Wilderness.
Cooler weather and substantial rainfall are forecast in the fire area Friday and through the weekend, with a chance of snow at higher elevations.