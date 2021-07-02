MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff's officials say Washington State Patrol's bomb squad was called out to the sand dunes on Thursday after someone found what appeared to be a pipe bomb.
Authorities confirmed that the device was the shell was that of a pipe bomb, but contained a minor M-80 explosive.
Deputies say the object was left behind at a spillway at the dunes. Officials aren't sure if the abandonment of the device was intentional or not. The person it belonged to was not located.
The object was reported to emergency dispatchers at around 3 p.m. and the bomb squad arrived from the Tri-Cities at around 5:45 p.m. to collect the incendiary shell.