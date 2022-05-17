MOSES LAKE — A bomb threat was called in to Moses Lake High School Tuesday afternoon, leading to the school being evacuated.
The call came in at about 1:45 p.m., according to Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated.
Police were able to determine the phone call came from a residence of Quincy. Police determined the bomb threat was unfounded and students and staff returned to the classroom at about 2:15 p.m.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate. Officers have identified the suspect that made the call.