QUINCY - A better future for Quincy apparently hangs in the balance with a bond to build a new hospital facility going out for a vote in the Aug. 2 primary election.
The new confines would be home to a vastly updated Quincy Valley Medical Center.
The Quincy Valley Medical Center opened as Quincy Valley Hospital in 1959. In 1996, it became the Quincy Valley Medical Center and was last remodeled in 2000.
Shannon Durfee, a spokesperson for Quincy Valley Medical Center says new facilities are needed to keep up with increasing demand from a growing community. Durfee says the new hospital would approve the ability to retain and recruit staff, have more private hospital rooms, better resources to treat patients, updated equipment, new and improved technical resources, more imaging, and enhanced emergency department capabilities. In addition, a new building would allow for more specialized treatment services.
The bond would cover the cost of the $55 million project; $36 million to build the hospital and $19 million to plan it. Durfee says a home with an assessed value of $300,000 would be taxed at an estimated rate of an additional $12 per month; an estimate that Durfee says is on the high end of what it could be.
The new Quincy Valley Medical Center is estimated to by over 47,000 square feet in size and would be built on land already purchased by hospital district next to the existing medical center at H St. SW and 10th Ave. SW.
Passage of a bond requires a super-majority of 60%.