GEORGE - The Dave Matthews Band is without their bass player and drummer this weekend after both tested positive for coronavirus.
Dave Matthews himself broke the news in front of the crowd before the start of concert at the Gorge Amphitheater on Friday. Matthews told patrons that Carter Beauford and Stefan Lessard both contracted the virus despite being vaccinated.
“I hope you’ll bear with us tonight because due to COVID-19, Carter Beauford and Stefan Lessard are not able to be here,” Matthews explained. “So, we are going to do our best with our friends to make tonight a beautiful experience for you. I only hope that it can be. But thank you and I hope that you understand,” Dave Matthews told the crowd.
“My dear friend Carter and my dear friend Stefan both seem to be, not battling, ’cause they’re both vaccinated but … we want to set an example and they both apparently tested positive,” Matthews said. “So they’re not here with us this evening but we will play the evening for them. Because that’s what we got to do. And tomorrow is another day.”
Members of bands that are opening for Dave Matthews will be filling in for the absent band members.