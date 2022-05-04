MOSES LAKE - With the intent to rid a significant amount of invasive fish from Moses Lake, a bow-fishing tournament is set for May 21.
The tournament will span from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day with registration scheduled between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Started in 2019, creators of the event say the occasion helps educates people about why the carp are a problem. Carp have a tendency to harm lake vegetation and disrupt lake sediment. The disturbance releases silt and phosphorus, which can foster algae blooms. Carp also have a tendency to kill off some species of fish that are native to the lake.
"Moses Lake has a large legacy load of phosphorus trapped in lake sediments. Carp tend to feed on the bottom resulting in phosphorus in the sediment being re-exposed to the environment," stated Grant County Conservation District's Elliot Delong Fewer carp mean less bottom disturbance, less phosphorus back into the environment."
Payout prizes for the tournament range between $300 and $1,000.
Ty Swartout, organizer of the event says they’ll never be able to completely eradicate carp from the body of water, but the tournament makes for a healthier lake.
For more questions, please contact Ty Swartout directly at (206) 459-2342 or at swartoutfamily@comcast.net. Click here, to see details about fishing locations and prizes.