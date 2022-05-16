MOSES LAKE — A 14-year-old boy is accused of firing a flare gun at his sister outside a gas station in Moses Lake
Police say the two were in a vehicle at a gas station in the 3000 block West Broadway Avenue Friday afternoon. The boy reportedly fired the flare gun at his 17-year-old sister, according to police. The flare bounced off one of the windows before hitting the sister.
Moses Lake police responded and the boy was taken into custody. Police are seeking charges of second-degree domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say the two had bought the gun, believing it was an airsoft gun.