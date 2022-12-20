CASHMERE - A hungry bobcat that consumed a flock of domesticated ducks in Cashmere eventually found itself behind bars this week.
However, the feral feline wasn't incarcerated for long, according to residents living in the area.
The bobcat reportedly spent a lot of its time casing a residential property on Cottage Avenue where the ducks were living.
Witnesses say the bobcat was spotted mostly in the area of Cottage Avenue and Riverfront Drive in Cashmere over the span of a week.
On Tuesday, the resident whose ducks were the victims of the bobcat had a private party trap the animal and relocate it.
"Found throughout all of Washington, bobcats are probably more common than most people realize. Bobcats appear to be using suburban settings more often, although due to their reclusive ways, they are not often seen," the Department of Fish and Wildlife states on its website.
"Home range size of bobcats in western Washington varies from 2.5 to six square miles for adult males, about half that for adult females. Home range size in eastern Washington tends to be larger."
Fish and Wildlife officials say because of their elusive nature and caution around humans, bobcats are seldom seen. In areas occupied by humans, these cats typically limit their activity to night hours.