ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person responsible for a parking lot heist at Ellensburg Animal Hospital during business hours on Thursday.
At around 3:12 p.m., a white 4-door Jeep Wrangler with a black top and fenders pulled into the parking lot between two personal vehicles owned by Animal Hospital employees. The culprit proceeded to smash windows in both vehicles and steal the employees’ purses.
The offender reportedly tried to spend a large amount of money using the employees’ credit cards at the Ellensburg Fred Meyer shortly after the burglary.
The investigation into who committed the crime continues.