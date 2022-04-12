EAST WENATCHEE - The convenience of three separate daily flights in and out of Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee has been a thing of the past since spring 2020.
Now, the two inbound and outbound daily departures and arrivals is facing the same fate because of a pilot shortage.
Alaska Airlines recently informed the airport that it is reducing commercial flights to one inbound and outbound trip per day in East Wenatchee, staring September 7. Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers says there will be a flight arriving from the Seattle Tacoma International Airport at 1:15 p.m. and that same plane will depart back to Sea-Tac at around 2 p.m. starting in September.
Moyers says the reduction of commercial flights will impact the airport’s budget in the short term with an expected reduction in parking revenue, landing fees and fuel sales.
While commercial aviation is scaling back, general aviation (private flights) are increasing significantly; a trend that's being seen across the industry.