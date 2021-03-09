MOSES LAKE - Katrina Ball takes after her mother, Lisa McCurty, in a sense that the two have managed to prevail where others may have been reticent.
Katrina’s mother changed her family’s life for the better when she began to flex her industrial muscle in the 1990’s with REC Silicon advancing through the ranks after initially casting doubt on her departure from waitressing. Like Lisa, Katrina appears to be blazing a trail for women in Grant County as well.
On Monday, Katrina became the Grant County sheriff’s first female detective after serving six years as a deputy for the department. Prior to becoming a deputy, Katrina was a corrections officer at the Grant County Jail. After graduating from Moses Lake High School in 2007, Katrina left for the military where she served for five years. During her time in the armed forces, Katrina managed to rise to the rank of staff sergeant. Katrina remains a military reserve.
On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Detective Ball who says she’s extremely thankful for the opportunity given to her.
“Being Grant County’s first female detective is a pretty big deal; it makes me want to pave the way and not let anyone down. I’m going to give it all I have and will continue to do better and be better every day,” Ball told iFIBER ONE News.
Ball says being a detective assumes more responsibility. She says she’ll be working on more serious crimes and will be involved in examining forensic materials.
Katrina says she believes she’s earned her new role because of her passion for helping others and working hard.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says in his 24 years with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Katrina was the first female to test for detective. He says Katrina was a "rockstar" as a corrections officer and as a deputy. He also says Katrina was among the first women to become a full-time deputy.
"I felt that she would bring great diversity and a different skillset to the major crimes unit," Jones told iFIBER ONE News.