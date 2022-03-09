WENATCHEE - Law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley are reportedly searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who disappeared under the Senator George Sellar Bridge Wednesday night.
The suspect was reportedly approached by police and fled the stolen vehicle on foot. The suspect reportedly attempted to use the undercarriage of the bridge as a means for escape at one point, but is now unaccounted for.
Boats are now being used to search the Columbia River for a body. The Senator George Sellar Bridge spans over the Columbia River, bridging Wenatchee (Chelan County) and East Wenatchee (Douglas County). The bridge is suspended about 85 feet above the water.
iFIBER ONE News will have more details as they become available.