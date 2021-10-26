MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s city council changed its tune regarding its initial refusal to accommodate three of the four firefighters who are no longer with the department for their failure to comply with the state’s vaccination mandate. During a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday night, the city council voted 4-3 to accommodate three of four firefighters who aren’t working for the city due to the state’s vaccinate mandate.
At first, the city says eight fire department members had requested exemptions from the vaccine requirement, which were approved. The city initially granted accommodations for all eight employees before going through an evaluation of the job duties to determine if the unvaccinated employees could be accommodated.
“Questions that were asked: Are they subject to state licenses? Are they in a place where they would provide direct patient care? Our firefighters live together 24-7. Is there a position where they don’t provide direct patient care or have immediate interaction with staff that does?,” city officials stated in a press release prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
After the evaluation with staff and Moses Lake Fire Chief Brett Bastian, it was determined accommodations could not be made.
“Our insurer counseled the city that if we were to act against the mandates and put an unvaccinated employee in a situation where we receive a claim, then there is no coverage,” city officials stated. “We are a city that needs every penny of our reserve funds to bolster up the infrastructure of our community, not in fighting lawsuits,” city officials wrote in an earlier press release.
Six that were granted exemptions have since been vaccinated, according to city officials. One of the three leaving the department is retiring and had not requested an exemption.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Bastian and Assistant Fire Chief Pete Kunjara
“We’re pleased with the council decision, we are a small department, we need all the staff we can get.”
Kunjara says it’s unknown as to how soon the trio will return with one of whom is retired, the other resigned and another remains out due to an injury.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information about Tuesday's council meeting on Wednesday.