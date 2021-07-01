OKANOGAN - Due to the extremely dry and hot conditions, Colville Tribal Reservation has made an impactful decision to rid the reservation of fireworks.
On Thursday, the Tribal Council passed several emergency resolutions to mitigate fire risk.
The sale and ignition of fireworks are now prohibited within the Reservation boundaries. All violations are subject to a $5,000 fine.
These prohibitions and emergency fines are in effect from July 1, through October 1, 2021.
Council Secretary Karen Condon stated, “Over the last week we have seen extreme temperatures. On top of an unusually dry year, the Tribes now faces extreme fire conditions. Today’s actions are necessary to protect the lives and property of all residents.”
Also, the shorelines in Hellgate Game Reserve and the Swawilla Basin are closed due to the predicted fire risk and the restricted accessibility for initial attack resources.