OTHELLO - A masked gunman who shot a woman in the head in the doorway of her home near Othello Friday night is being sought after by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Adams County Sheriff's officials say a 52-year-old woman living in a home in the 2200 block of Rainier Road just west of the city limits of Othello was the victim.
Deputies say the victim answered her door and was confronted by the masked gunman who asked for her son. As the woman closed the door on the perpetrator, he opened fire, shooting her in the leg and head. The armed subject quickly fled from the scene.
A K-9 team from Grant County has been summoned to help track the armed suspect down.
As for the victim, deputies say her condition is stable at this time and is being treated at a hospital in Othello.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.