EPHRATA - Grant County deputies assume that there would have been casualties if it weren’t for the vigilance of concert goers who spoke up when they saw something awry going on in the Gorge Amphitheater parking lot on Friday night.
Deputies believe that they foiled what would have been a mass shooting.
Sheriff’s officials say citizens and security alerted law enforcement at around 9 p.m. about a man in the parking lot who inhaled an unknown substance from a balloon and loaded two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car. Authorities say the man concealed one pistol in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside waistband holster.
The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Moody of Ephrata.
Deputies say Moody approached concert goers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue. Despite Moody’s inquiries, he never made access to the venue because security detained Moody outside of the venue gates and disarmed him of the two loaded 9mm pistols.
After investigating, deputies arrested Moody on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. Moody was booked into the Grant County Jail.
The Bass Canyon concert was sold out at the Gorge last night, hosting about 25,000 people.