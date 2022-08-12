WARDEN - Grant County Sheriff’s officials believe they’ve found the body of a man who they say has been missing since Thursday, August 4.
The body supposedly belongs to 45-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas.
Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262. The deceased person was discovered about one mile east of Road M SE, which is about six miles northwest of Warden. Authorities say the body matches the description of Espinoza-Duenas.
The corpse is now in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. Morrison’s staff will confirm the identity of the body and perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
