MOSES LAKE - On Monday, Grant County Fairgrounds Director Jim McKiernan announced that the 2021 Grant County Fair will happen without any COVID restrictions in effect.
McKiernan says the Governor Jay Inslee announced on Friday that, after June 30, all outdoor events can happen without any COVID restrictions.
In a video, McKiernan implied that the county will conduct the fair as it did prior to the coronavirus outbreak with no social distancing protocols in effect.
Per usual, the fair will have rides, food vendors, commercial vendors, live music, etc.
McKiernan says facemasks will be provided to anyone who wants one at the gate, but wearing one is not required whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.
The Grant County Fair is happening at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake from August 17 through August 21.