WENATCHEE - Police on both sides of the Columbia River are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of Methow Street at around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a young adult male with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported for his injuries.
A short time later, Reinfeld says East Wenatchee began pursuing a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting. The vehicle reportedly crashed during the pursuit and the suspect fled.
A nearby elementary school was placed into lockdown as a result of the ordeal.
Students were not allowed to go home on buses as a safety precaution.
There's no word on whether East Wenatchee Police have caught up with the suspect or whether any arrests have been made. We'll have more info as it becomes available.