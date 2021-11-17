The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has decided to abide by a court order that granted a motion to stay the Administration’s Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on November 12. Hatched by the Biden Administration, the mandate would require companies with 100 or more workers to have all employees vaccinated. Granted by a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the stay orders OSHA to “take no steps to implement or enforce the mandate “until further court order.”
“While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,’ OSHA wrote in a statement.
Originally, OSHA gave employers with more than 100 employees a Jan. 4 deadline to comply with Biden’s mandate or face thousands of dollars in fines. According to the mandate, fines for refusing to comply with the mandate would inflict as much as a $14,000 penalty per violation with the potential for multiple citations per business.
A coalition of Republican Attorneys General had filed suit against the federal contractor mandate.