SEATTLE - In a monumental announcement made on Thursday, it seems that Seattle will be at the center of the world in 2026. That’s because Seattle’s Lumen Field has been chosen to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"We are proud and honored to have Lumen Field selected as a host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Chuck Arnold, president of the Seahawks and First & Goal, Inc. "Lumen Field was truly built for this, and we can't wait to show fans from around the globe the electric, energizing atmosphere our stadium is known for. We are grateful to FIFA for recognizing Lumen Field as one of North America's most premier sports and entertainment venues and entrusting us to host such a prestigious international event."
FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first World Cup to feature a 48-team field, and is also the first World Cup hosted by three countries.
The World Cup is considered to be the world’s biggest sporting event with soccer teams from all over the world competing for the World Cup trophy.
According to Lumen Field’s website, bringing World Cup games to Seattle is further fulfillment of the vision for the stadium Paul Allen asked fans to support in 1997 via Referendum 48. While the proposed new stadium would serve as the home of the Seahawks if Referendum 48 passed, Allen also envisioned a building that could host world class events ranging from concerts to marquee sporting events, including a World Cup.
Because of the magnitude of the World Cup, it will help bolster Seattle’s economy while having a large economic ripple effect on Washington state.