SOAP LAKE - Amid an investigation into Soap Lake School District's administration, the school board announced Superintendent Sunshine Pray's resignation on Friday.
The school board accepted Pray's resignation during a special school board meeting that was called on Friday evening.
Pray's resignation comes two days after iFIBER ONE News broke the news about the investigation.
The probe was reportedly being conducted by an outside party after reported allegations of misconduct within the administration. In her communication to the school board, Pray communicated the following, according to the scholastic governing body:
"...she stated that she never wants to take the focus off what is most important - the business of the school district to educate children. That the focus needs to be redirected back to what is most important and that is our students; and she encourages the staff, families, and the board to regroup and re-engage to make Soap Lake an amazing place for students."
Pray's resignation is effective immediately.
iFIBER ONE News will continue to seek more information about the school district's investigation. A source has informed our news outlet of a possible secondary investigation involving law enforcement.