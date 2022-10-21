NESPELEM - As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Colville Tribes Emergency Services reports that two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that reportedly left two dead and a tribal officer injured have been arrested and taken into custody.
The ordeal started Thursday night when residents in the Keller and Nespelem areas were told to stay inside their homes.
Based on information relayed to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, one of the agencies asked to assist, a suspect was hanging out the window of a red Honda Civic and was firing a high-powered rifle at people.
According to KXLY, Colville Tribal Police say Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt are responsible for killing two people and injuring an officer. A third unidentified suspect remains at large.The context of the situation remains unknown.
Colville Tribes says more information will be released soon.