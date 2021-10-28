BRIDGEPORT - A 25-year-old Bridgeport man is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot in the stomach Thursday afternoon.
Douglas County deputies say the shooting happened in the area of 15th Street and Douglas Avenue in Bridgeport shortly before 3 p.m.
The man was treated and taken to a nearby hospital.
Due to the close proximity to schools, scholastic facilities were put on lock down.
The incident is still under investigation.
Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and have determined that the community is not at risk.