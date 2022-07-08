OROVILLE - A couple is behind bars after their alleged involvement in a couple roadside shootings in Oroville on Thursday, July 7.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office reported that it got a weapons offense call at 5:47 p.m. that had occurred on Highway 7 about two miles north of Ellisforde Bridge Rd. in Oroville.
31-year-old Alfredo Arciga-Medrano of Oroville says he was driving southward on Highway 7 when he approached an older white Ford SUV that was parked off the road. As he passed the vehicle, Medrano says he spotted a man he knew by the name of ‘Eli” who fired four to five shots at him from a pistol.
Medrano told authorities he knows of no motive behind the shooting and law enforcement has not disclosed any reasoning either.
Medrano managed to evade the ordeal unharmed and there was no damage to his vehicle. Medrano stopped further down the highway and that’s when ‘Eli’ drove by and fired a couple of more shots, according to testimony provided to Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies. Again, Medrano was not hurt and his vehicle wasn’t hit.
Deputies and Oroville Police searched the area for ‘Eli’ and eventually found him driving south on Highway 7 near mile marker 5. A traffic stop was conducted on Parry Rd in Tonasket and 35-year-old Heliodoro Xhurape of Brewster and 28-year-old Iris Marroquin of Bridgeport were arrested. Both were booked into Okanogan County Jail for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Xhurape was also charged with second-degree driving while license suspended.