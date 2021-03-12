ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University staff has been busy doing damage control in the aftermath of a destructive flood inside the school’s historic Barge Hall.
The Observer, CWU’s student news publication, reported that cold air caused a fault in the building’s fire suppression system resulting in a copious flow of water at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 13. The Observer stated that the fourth level of the structure also flooded the three floors below.
Director of Custodial and Grounds Sunny Bloxham told the Observer he arrived in the early morning to drain the building. Bloxham says some of the rooms had two to three inches of frigid standing water. The draining of the building spanned from Saturday through Monday.
CWU officials believe the 127-year-old building sustained at least $500,000 in damage as a result of the flood.
The college’s administration is pursuing emergency state dollars to reconstruct a portion of the building.