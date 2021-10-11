MATTAWA - About 75 acres were burned in a brush fire Sunday afternoon north of Mattawa.
Several fire agencies, along with air support, responded just before 2 p.m. to the wind-drive fire in the area of Road R Southwest and Road 23 Southwest in the Saddle Mountain area north of Mattawa.
The fire was brought under control Sunday evening and Grant County Fire District 8 says the fire is well contained.
No structures were lost and no injuries reported.
Crews remain on scene Monday mopping up the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.