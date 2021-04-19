If you’ve been immunized against COVID-19, then you’re entitled to some free beer, according to Budweiser. Budweiser recently launched its Reunite With Buds Giveaway which offers free beer to anyone who has been fully immunized against COVID-19. A press release published by Anheuser-Busch states that the offer to vaccinated participants will last through May 16. Anyone interested to scoring some free beer is asked to navigate to ABeerOnBud.com, create a “My Cooler Rewards” account, and do the following:
“Show Us that You Got Your COVID-19 Vaccination” by (1) Uploading a picture of your “I Got Vaccinated” sticker; (2) Uploading a picture of your band aid; or, (3) Uploading a photo (selfie) showing us that you have been vaccinated at a vaccination location (“Submission”). Upon verification of your Submission you will receive one (1) $5.00 virtual debit card.
In total, Budweiser’s giveaway monetary value is equivalent to 10,000 free beers.
Budweiser says there is no purchase necessary to participate.
Samuel Adams also is giving free beer as part of its #ShotForSam vaccine incentive program.