MOSES LAKE - It appears that a ‘pop-up’ donut shop has found a permanent home in Moses Lake.
Owned by Danielle Baile and her daughter Jacquoline Bailey, Corner St. Donuts will soon open in the building that used to be occupied by Taco Time on Broadway Avenue.
Corner St. Donuts announced that they secured their brick-and-mortar shop on April 23, 2022. In fact, a sign that reads, “Corner St. Donuts” can be seen in one of the windows of the building.
An opening date has yet to be announced, but mid-May is the targeted opening timeframe. Information about the shop is limited at this time, but it is known that the donut-making establishment is family-owned and will also be serving rolled ice cream and coffee.
Corner St. Donuts obtained a business license on December 7, 2021 and sold their products at the She Se Puede Christmas Pop-Up Market in Wenatchee last year.