Moses Lake police officers now have the resources help people in a crisis. A few months ago, the Moses Lake Police Department became a member of the BlueBridge Alliance. Founded by retired Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg in 2015, the BlueBridge Alliance is a conduit for community assistance through donations.
The BlueBridge Alliance website describes the program's intent:
"Today, the relationships between communities and their law enforcement agencies are at risk. Those essential relationships can be strengthened by providing police officers with the resources needed to provide relief to community members in distress, and by empowering officers to use those resources with minimal administrative impediments. Such assistance could be in the form of food, shelter, clothing, fuel, auto repairs, transportation, or any other means of support that would help relieve the immediate crisis."
"A 501(c)(3) nonprofit program, BlueBridge will be a catalyst for galvanizing community efforts by providing funding assistance, technology, model policies and guidelines, procedural templates, training materials, and community advocacy. BlueBridge’s secure technology will offer mobile banking capabilities that enable officers to draw from designated funds to assist those in need, while also ensuring accountability. Moreover, it will put at officers’ fingertips information about the availability of in-kind resources offered by local business, as well as information regarding available social services and any other local sources of assistance. BlueBridge will also serve as a clearinghouse for national and state funding, as well as for grants from private endowments."
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moses Lake Police Department held its first BlueBridge Alliance fundraiser in the form of a car show, 'Cops, Cars and Coffee.' About 50 vehicles were present at the event for show. The sweet rides hailed from the Diverse Society Car Club and the Classic Car Club of Moses Lake. The event was held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Moses Lake Civic Center parking lot at 4th and Balsam. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says the occasion raised about $500 towards MLPD's BlueBridge Alliance Fund.
Donations can also be made online at bluebridgealliance.org/moseslakewapd or by scanning the QR code below:
Chief Fuhr says each police officer has a BlueBridge Alliance credit card with an allowance of $100 per month. Fuhr says officers can spend the money at their own discretion.
Most recently at about 1p.m. on Oct. 3, police had finished investigating the scene of a theft at a local business when they noticed a woman in the area who was panhandling for gas money. After an officer had made contact with her, they found out she was on her way home from the east coast to find work in western Washington. Corporal Tyler St. Onge and Officer Mitch Hohman filled the woman's vehicle with gas and she continued on her way home.
Moses Lake police documented other recent instances where financial assistance was provided to those sincerely in need, including an officer who bought someone a bus ticket to Portland, Oregon.
“Subject stated he was in an accident and could not afford to pay for his antibiotic medication. Subject was grateful that LE could help him get his medication.”
“[contact made with] a male who stated he needed gas for a family emergency. I asked the male where he needed to go and how much gas he needed. The male told me he needed to go to Spokane, and needed his tank to be filled completely. I asked the male what his plan was when he gets to Spokane. The male told me he plans to spend a few weeks and possibly a few months there with his father who is not in good health and is expected to pass away soon. The male appeared to be grateful, but also stressed as this was a stressful moment in his life. I felt good about the encounter, especially since loosing loved ones is not easy.”
“During a call that I was dispatched to – a theft at Ace, I contacted three individuals who stated they were hungry and could use some food. The three subjects stated they did not have any food… All three individuals seemed to be grateful for the food that they had received. I felt a sense of relief helping the individuals because they seemed to be in a tough spot.”
“Subject was grateful that LE was able to provide him with $30 of gas. Subject stated he has had a lot of bad contacts with LE and never thought a LE officer would buy him gas in a million years.”
The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments are also partaking in the program. East Wenatchee police reported one of their recent experiences.
“I met the juvenile I assisted, through an administrator at her school. I learned she is a foster child with limited to no personal belongings as she has been moved from home to home in a short period of time. The juvenile is 1 of 10 children and does not get to see her biological siblings. During her time away from school she does not have personal items to do artistic activities. I utilized Blue Bridge to take the juvenile shopping to pick out some personal artistic items to help her express her creativity, and also to build/strengthen a relationship with the juvenile.”