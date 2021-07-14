WENATCHEE - Uncontrolled and still volatile, the Red Apple Fire that started above Monitor yesterday evening has swollen to 7,000 acres.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the blaze “took off” to the east at around 10:30 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Rich Magnussen says a few outbuildings burned in the blaze, but no known homes have perished.
Due to the fire’s swift growth to the north and east, 1,000 homes are now under level 2 and level 3 evacuations.
In the overnight, sheriff’s officials say the fire pushed east into Eagle Rock and burned into the various drainages. The fire is now burning at the top of Burch Mountain off SR 97A.
The fire remains uncontrolled and volatile as state mobilization crews fight the fire. Currently, the northeastern flank of the fire is the most active as of this morning.