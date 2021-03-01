Ammo appears to be the longest standing pandemic-era shortage as we enter the third month of 2021.
On Feb. 18, Federal Ammunition President Jason Vanderbrink confirmed that there is an ammunition shortage in America, which is mostly due to the 7 million new gun owners in 2020. Vanderbrink says if each one of them buys a hundred rounds of ammo, that’s 7 billion extra rounds that need to be produced.
Federal Ammunition owns vast amount of ammo brands which include: Federal Premium, CamelBak, Bushnell, Camp Chef, Remington, Primos, Blackhawk, Bell, Giro, Bushnell Golf, Primos, Eagle, RCBS, CCI, HEVI-Shot, Speer and many others.
Vanderbrink says ammo manufacturers have been unable to react fast enough to keep up with demand after the ammo market was over-capacitated leading up to the pandemic. Vanderbrink added that Federal Ammunitions most recent acquisition, Remington, was a contributor to the ammo shortage due to bankruptcy; ammo production at the company was nominal until it was purchased by Federal Ammunition in October 2020. Vanderbrink says Remington is starting to produce much more ammunition than it used to, which will help put more bullets on the shelves.
As a result of a lack of supply in combination with heightened demand, the price for ammo has increased substantially. Some gun stores are reported price increases as high as 37%.
Vanderbrink also acknowledged the fact that gun primer is low too. Primer is the chemical responsible for gun barrel combustion.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, there’s no timeline as to how long this shortage in ammo could last.
Outdoor Life Magazine reported that bullet scalpers are also partially to blame for the shortage and price hike.