CHELAN - Some stiff consequences will likely be levied against two men who were reportedly caught red handed with some expensive items they stole from a fruit warehouse in Chelan earlier this week.
On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year-old Santiago Alexis Jimenez.
Deputies say the pair broke into Chelan Fruit off Howser Rd. on Tuesday.
Security camera footage combined with an extensive investigation led to the arrest of the apparent crime-committing duo.
Additional evidence was recovered possibly linking both men to other burglaries in the area.
They were booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail and charged with 2 counts of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.