WENATCHEE - One of the largest clothing retailers in the Pacific Northwest opened its Wenatchee location on Monday.
The big box clothing store is doing business in the former Rite Aid location on North Miller Street near Winco.
Burlington will hold a grand opening ceremony at 8 a.m. on Friday. The first 100 customers will get a Burlington card.
Burlington, formerly known as ‘Burlington Coat Factory,’ is based in New Jersey and has store locations across America.
Wenatchee's Burlington store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Wenatchee store is still hiring with five open employment positions posted on its website.