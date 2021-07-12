WENATCHEE - The building that once housed Rite Aid in Wenatchee will reopen as a Burlington clothing retailer later this year. That was confirmed by Kellogg Valley North Properties, the building’s owner, on Monday.
The building’s owner and associates say inside of the building is currently under construction and is being retrofitted as a clothing retailer.
Burlington, formerly known as ‘Burlington Coat Factory,’ is based in New Jersey and has store locations across America.
The Wenatchee store is expected to open this fall.
The Wenatchee Rite Aid closed in March 2020.
The Burlington Wenatchee location is currently looking to hire a store manager, operations manager, service manager, and a merchandise manager.