The painstaking recovery process continues for the Hyland family as Jake and Jamie continue to undergo surgery after surgery in hopes of having a shot at a normal life.
One year ago, Jake and Jamie, along with their one-year-old son Uriel, were tending to a property they inherited in Okanogan County when they were overtaken by the fire. The harrowing experience killed their son and left both Jamie and Jake clinging to life. The pair were found by rescuers hours later and were rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
The Hylands later discovered that their unborn child had died in the fire as well.
According to the original GoFundMe page set up for the Hylands, their journey towards a full recovery appears to be ongoing.
“They have continued to overcome their physical challenges. Through their countless surgeries, doctors’ appointments, and much physical pain they have continued to heal. Jake had surgery last week on both of his hands. The purpose was to trim back the web-spaces between his fingers so that the mobility in his fingers will be less limited, and the web-spaces will stop ripping open on their own. The surgery went well and he is on the mend,” wrote GoFundMe page organizer and family member, Tammy Mabry.
“Jamies next surgery is September 17th. This surgery will involve releasing an armpit band that limits the arm's mobility, and hopefully a thumb web-space band as well. She welcomes your prayers.”
Mabry also wrote that Jake will be the best man in a wedding in October and is in “much better shape” than he was at a wedding he was in only a few months into his healing.
Mabry says Jake and Jamie recently decided to try and have another child through surrogacy. Jamie revealed her plans to have more children in her personal online blog.
“I am happy to share about this new season. As heartbreaking as it is that I can’t be pregnant, it is a relief to have this option. When my fertility doctor was checking on the condition of my ovaries with an ultrasound, I asked her to see if there was any portion of womb. Sadly there was nothing. This doesn’t mean God may not yet perform a miracle, but so far nothing there. So we will continue taking these steps towards surrogacy. Jacob and I miss Uriel so much, every day, and that empty place in our hearts will always be there holding his memory. But as much as we miss our son, we also miss being parents. One pain is forever, the other pain is temporary. I don’t know how quickly this surrogacy journey will get rolling or whether or not there will be setbacks along the way. I can only take one step at a time. I do not know how long it will be until I can hold my next baby in my arms. And though he or she will not be growing in my womb, this precious little person is already growing in my heart,” Jamie wrote in her blog.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office about the cause of the fire. Sheriff's staff is in the process of checking with the investigators who are assigned to the fire.