VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire forced hand crews to withdraw as fire activity increased.
The loss of the four structures was confirmed by a helicopter recon flight Tuesday night, according to incident command. Crews on the ground, aided by aerial retardant and water drops, had been working all day Tuesday in drainages along the northernmost perimeter of the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Crews were forced out Tuesday afternoon due to fire behavior.
“Incident command’s priority has been and remains to be protecting all values at risk while always prioritizing the safety of both the public and firefighters,” fire officials stated.
Firefighters worked overnight securing and patrolling the Vantage Highway and the town of Vantage along the southern perimeter of the fire.
As of late Tuesday night, the fire is estimated at about 10,500 acres and is 18 percent contained.