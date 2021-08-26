MOSES LAKE - A new era will soon begin for Moses Lake’s food scene with the arrival of the town’s first Italian restaurant in years.
Now called ENZO, the eatery will be backed and owned by a local family who knows a ‘thing or two’ about Italian cooking. A family that takes pride in its heritage, the Cacchiottis plan to share their long-standing traditions of good times at the dinner table with some epic eats crafted from recipes handed down over generations.
Crews recently broke ground on the 6,000 sq. ft. “casual-fine-dining” restaurant at 1345 S Pioneer Way near Garden Heights Elementary. Construction is expected to wrap up by spring of 2022.
“We are very excited to finally get this project started and add to some great restaurant choices in the area,” said ENZO owner Dino Cacchiotti.
Dino has been a fixture in the business community for years as the owner of Cacchiotti Orthodontics. Dino and his wife, Rhonda, are a well-known duet in the Moses Lake area. Rhonda is apparently the keeper of the Cacchiotti family recipes and has been tapped to help craft the restaurant’s menu. ENZO will serve a variety of authentic and traditional Italian entrees.
ENZO’s interior design and atmosphere are described as “Little Italy with a modern twist.” While focusing on a family-friendly environment, the restaurant will also have a banquet room to accommodate large meetings and events, upscale bar seating, and a covered outdoor patio.
The Cacchiottis hired Moses Lake local B.J. Garbe to serve as ENZO’s General Manager. Garbe brings years of experience in the restaurant business, including most recently as CEO of the Russell Family businesses, which includes Ten Pin Brewing, and long-standing family ties to the community.
HDG Architecture has been invaluable in creating a one-of-kind design that will help set a new standard for construction in the area, and Contractor Caleb MacNamara from MedVed Global is ready to help bring the long-awaited project to life. Civil engineering by Western Pacific Engineering has been instrumental as well.
In addition to the restaurant, there will be a 2,800-sq. ft. supply company as part of the project, and over 8,000 sq. ft. of leasable tenant space.
To keep up to date on the project go to www.enzomoseslake.com, Facebook (Enzomoseslake), and Instagram (Enzomoseslake).