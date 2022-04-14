RITZVILLE - A California man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 90 about eight miles east of Ritzville.
Thomas M. Hosford, a 57-year-old Eureka, Cali. Man, was driving a 2000 Ford pickup truck west on I-90 near the Tokio exit when he reportedly drove into the median for an unknown reason, according to the Washington State Patrol.
After going into the median, Hosford’s pickup truck was faulted off an embankment and onto Hills Road underneath the interstate.
Hosford died at the scene.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.