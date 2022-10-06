Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next.
An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be proceeded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
The Capital Press reports that Washington law requires the state to mirror what the California board does in regards to vehicle emissions.
The Washington Trucking Association is working with the American Trucking Associations to submit comments to the public hearing in California.
Washington Trucking Associations President and CEO Shari Call told the Capital Press that “it doesn’t seem like a very realistic plan,” she said. “We’re gravely concerned about it.”
On Aug. 25, the 14-member California board voted unanimously to ban new gas and diesel-powered vehicles weighing less than 8,500 lbs. starting with 2035 models. A week later, the board's staff released a report that reportedly justified the ban on all vehicles over 8,500 lbs.
The Capital Press writes that 24.27 metric tons of greenhouse gasses would be eliminated in California by 2050.
California's Energy Commission estimates that 157,000 charging stations would be required by 2030 to electrify heavy commercial trucks.