With fuel analysts predicting elevated gas prices for another 12 to 18 months, the call for a boycott of fuel in hopes of lowering gas prices is alive and well.
On Tuesday, petroleum analysts with GasBuddy.com said, despite the national average dropping below $5 a gallon, the demand for fuel is expected to rise significantly in the coming weeks, which is expected drive up fuel prices even more, and that news is like nails on a chalkboard to consumers.
However, an effort to fight back is apparently brewing according to several media outlets, including WRAL out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
People all over TikTok are asking drivers not to fill up their tanks from July 3 through July 5 in hopes that prices will drop and be set back to where they were months ago. However, AAA says it’s a futile approach to lowering gas prices and Joseph Von Nessen, an economist with the University of South Carolina, agrees.
“Prices do go down in response to a decline in consumption but only if the decline in consumption is for a decline for a good period of time," Von Nessen told WCNC out of Charlotte.
The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is at $4.97 a gallon and cost for a single gallon of fuel in Washington is now at $5.54.