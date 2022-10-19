COVINGTON - The police chief of a city in western Washington was caught off guard when he saw that his photo with Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier was used in a mailer ad that had been sent out.
Representing Washington state’s 8th congressional district, Schrier’s congressional boundaries also encompass Chelan and Kittitas counties.
The city of Covington, which is situated in King County, put out an official press release addressing the matter.
Schrier had visited Covington City Hall in May to meet with staff to talk about public safety. Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook attended the meeting and was asked for a quote and was asked to pose with Schrier for a news release that her office was going to create.
“Chief Easterbrook and the City were shocked to learn that photo and quote was taken by a third-party campaigning group to develop a campaign mailer promoting Rep. Schrier for the upcoming election. Chief Easterbrook did not give his authorization, nor was he asked for permission, to use the photo and quote in any campaign materials. We have reached out to the third party responsible and told them to immediately stop using the photo and quote as they do not have permission to do so,” the city wrote on its website.
Chief Easterbrook is reportedly upset over the ordeal. It’s not known whether the third-party campaigning group will remove the photo from the mailer or how it will address the issue.
The flyer was reportedly sent out by a super PAC called Shield PAC. The law states that super PACS aren't allowed to coordinate with campaigns.