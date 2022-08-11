WENATCHEE — With continued hot and dry weather worsening fire conditions, campfires are now prohibited throughout the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The campfire ban included all national forest campgrounds and wilderness areas. The ban went into effect on Thursday.
Under the restrictions, the use of wood and charcoal campfires is prohibited. People can still use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.
“It is very important to reduce the threat of human-caused fires,” said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail. “Public cooperation has been excellent when campfire restrictions have been necessary in the past, and right now that same cooperation is crucial. In additional to adhering to restrictions, people who use the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest can help us a great deal simply by being watchful when they are in the woods. The public has traditionally provided an important firefighting resource by reporting suspicious smokes and putting out any abandoned campfires they encounter.”
Campfire restrictions will be lifted when fire danger has lessened.
Chelan County has also announced a move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, which includes prohibiting residents from having campfires at the homes. Target shooting is also prohibited.