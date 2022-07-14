SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin restricting campfires and other activities on WDFW lands in eastern Washington beginning Friday.
“Due to the wet and cool start to the summer, we delayed restrictions this year beyond July 1, allowing people longer opportunity to enjoy campfires,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s Lands Division manager. “But wildfire risk is increasing this week, and it’s time to take proper precautions to preserve public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities.”
The restrictions include all WDFW managed-lands east of the Cascades. After Friday, restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
Overall, the restrictions prohibit:
- Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings
- Discharge of firearms for target shooting
- Smoking, except for in an enclosed vehicle
- Welding and operating chainsaws
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads