Campfire
Stock photo

SPOKANE - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting campfires and other activities on WDFW lands in eastern Washington beginning Friday.

“Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities,” said WDFW Lands Division manager Cynthia Wilkerson. “WDFW-managed lands are often closer to communities and lower in elevation than other public lands, so we take these precautions very seriously.”

The emergency order east of the Cascades prohibits:

  • Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp solves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
  • Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle
  • The discharge of firearms for target shooting
  • Welding and operating chainsaws
  • Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads.

Wilkerson said the threat of wildfires is happening earlier this year due to warm temperatures and little precipitation. A drought advisory has been in effect for several weeks in most of east Washington.

The restrictions will remain in effect in the risk of wildfire decreases.