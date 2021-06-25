SPOKANE - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting campfires and other activities on WDFW lands in eastern Washington beginning Friday.
“Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities,” said WDFW Lands Division manager Cynthia Wilkerson. “WDFW-managed lands are often closer to communities and lower in elevation than other public lands, so we take these precautions very seriously.”
The emergency order east of the Cascades prohibits:
- Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp solves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle
- The discharge of firearms for target shooting
- Welding and operating chainsaws
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads.
Wilkerson said the threat of wildfires is happening earlier this year due to warm temperatures and little precipitation. A drought advisory has been in effect for several weeks in most of east Washington.
The restrictions will remain in effect in the risk of wildfire decreases.