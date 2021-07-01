MOSES LAKE - The Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation have partnered to build a radiation treatment center in Moses Lake.
“With this local care, patients in our area can avoid the physical, emotional and financial burden of traveling for hours daily to receive radiation treatment,” said Angel Ledesma, executive director of the Columbia Basin Foundation. “This project is vital to the health of our community.”
Patients in Grant and Adams counties currently must travel daily to Confluence Health in Wenatchee, or further to another cancer center in Seattle, Spokane or the Tri-Cities, to receive treatment. The planned state-of-the-art treatment center in Moses Lake will allow those patients to get treatment locally for the first time.
“The Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation has always provided support for all things cancer-related: meals, support groups, vouchers, anything to ease the emotional financial stress to patients and their caregivers,” Ledesma added. “But now we have this incredible opportunity to bring cancer treatment to our community, just like our founder Howard Gallion envisioned after losing his wife to the disease.”
The cancer foundation and Confluence Health Foundation have raised $3 million toward the $3.5 million capital campaign, which began more than two years ago.
“The support in our region is outstanding and will lead to tremendous improvements for cancer patients in our community,” said Abel Noah, Confluence Health Foundation Vice President and executive trustee.
Confluence Health will provide $3.5 million to complete the $7 million project when the first $3.5 million is raised in the community.