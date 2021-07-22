MOSES LAKE - Voters in the Moses Lake School District can hear from a number of board member candidates ahead of the Aug. 3 primary election.
A moderated candidate forum is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 26. The forum is being held at the Moses Lake High School theater.
Board positions 2 and 4 are on the ballot for the primary.
Running for board position 2 include incumbent Vickey Melcher and challengers Paul Hill and Noah Zemke. For position 4, candidates include Kevin Fuhr, Rachel Roylance Gallacci, James Liebrecht and Matt Paluch.
Topics for the forum will include COVID-19 response, social issues, construction plans, levy, bonds and taxes and school performance, according to the school district.
The forum will include candidate introductions, general questions from the moderator and candidate closing statements.
The top-two vote getters for each position will move on to the general election.
Ballots for the primary election have already been mailed to voters.