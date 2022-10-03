MOSES LAKE — Voters have the chance to hear from local candidates as the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum on Oct. 10.
The forum starts at 6 p.m. at the Moses Lake Civic Center, located at 401 S. Balsam St. The event is open to the public.
All candidates in local contested races in the general election have been invited to attend including
- Grant County sheriff candidates Joey Kriete and Joe Harris
- Grant County clerk candidates Kimberly Allen and Marla Roduner
- Grant County commissioner District 3 candidates Cindy Carter and Jeff Foster
- Grant County assessor candidates Melissa McKnight and James Liebrecht
- Grant County Superior Court judge position 1 candidates Anna Gigliotti and Melissa Chlarson
- Grant County auditor candidates Michele Jaderlund and Richard Stevens
- U.S. Representative District 4 candidates Dan Newhouse and Doug White
- U.S. Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley
Prepared questions by forum sponsors will be asked of all candidates. If time permits, the audience will be able to submit questions.