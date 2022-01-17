Dan Newhouse’s Republican challenger in the 4th congressional district is making bold claims about instigating factors that led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, Jerrod Sessler of Prosser is vying to unseat Newhouse in the upcoming elections. Sessler says he was in Washington D.C. during the January 6th demonstrations, and suspects that Capitol police incited the violence that took place that fateful day.
“They were literally throwing concussion bombs into crowds of people that included elderly and children and people in wheel-chairs,” said Sessler. “It was the most chaotic, ridiculous circumstance that I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Sessler theorized that the events leading up to the attacks were staged in an effort to prevent President Donald Trump from re-running for the presidency again.
Sessler says he plans to join the Freedom Caucus if he defeats Newhouse for the 4th congressional district seat.
According to the Pew Research Center, the Freedom Caucus is a bloc in the U.S. House of Representatives consisting of 36 members that are among the most conservative of House Republicans.
KPQ reports that Sessler plans to defend against removing dams in southeast Washington. Sessler also blames the U.S./Mexico border for America’s compromised security and safety. He also plans to ‘deflate’ America’s inflation issue.
Sessler is the CEO of HomeTask, a home repair and improvement company.
According to KPQ, Sessler’s campaign fundraising total ($407,000) takes second place to Dan Newhouse ($698,000) in the race to be congressman of Washington’s 4th District. In total, there are five Republicans and one Democrat contesting for the 4th congressional seat.