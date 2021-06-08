LEAVENWORTH - Washington State Troopers say a bear had to be euthanized after it hit struck by a car on US 2 between Coles Corner and Leavenworth on Monday. Authorities say a sedan hit the bear at 4:10 p.m.
The bear was hit so hard, the animal was sent into the roadside ditch.
“It’s one of those strange events. I don’t know what the bear was thinking.” Trooper John Bryant told iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ. “Usually bears will stay on the side of the road. I’ve seen bears on the side of the road just eating dead animals. If you leave them alone they just stay on the side of the road, don’t bother anything, eat their fill, move along and let the next creature get their fill. But this one might have just wandered into the road a little too much and the driver of the Lexus tagged him pretty hard.”
Fish and Wildlife officials at the scene decided that the bear was too injured to be released into the wild or get treatment. Authorities euthanized the creature.
The driver that hit the bear was unhurt and the Lexus was towed from the scene.